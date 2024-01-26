The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akuapem South has welcomed the decision of the national executive of the party to postpone the parliamentary primary in the area to make way to hear a petition received from the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo.

NPP’s national leadership, in a statement on Thursday evening, announced the postponement, which it said was to allow the leadership to address the concerns raised in the MCE’s petition and called for cooperation from supporters.

Frank Aidoo petitioned the leadership of the party to allow him to contest the primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024, following the withdrawal of the incumbent MP, OB Amoah, from the race.

OB Amoah had earlier indicated his unwillingness to seek a fourth term as MP for Akuapem South.

However, he made a U-turn and picked up nomination forms to seek re-election for the seat.

Responding to the postponement in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the NPP’s Secretary in the Akuapem South constituency, Ernest Owusu Gyasi, said “The decision is in the right direction.”

He explained that the party had brought a guideline that led to the disqualification of the MCE in order to protect the incumbent MP, OB Amoah, and that it would only be right that the MCE is allowed to contest now that the MP decided to withdraw from the race.

“When the national decided to bring that guideline, it was to protect the sitting MP, and now that he is not contesting, it will be right that the MCE is given the opportunity to contest,” Mr. Gyasi said.

