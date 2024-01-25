The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has fired back at former President John Dramani Mahama’s assertion that the region has been neglected by the ruling government, despite historically delivering significant electoral votes.

Mr. Mahama, while campaigning for his proposed 24-hour economy policy in Kumasi, criticized the government for unfinished projects like the Kumasi Central Market.

The NPP’s regional secretary, Adom Appiah, strongly contested Mr. Mahama’s claims, highlighting completed infrastructure projects as evidence of the government’s commitment to the Ashanti Region.

He specifically mentioned the revitalization of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s 44-year-old mother and child block, which according to him, was deemed structurally unsound and subsequently rebuilt from scratch.

“99% of Ashanti residents will agree with me when I say that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s administration has not neglected the region,” Mr Appiah declared.

He added “If you have been to Kumasi, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, for instance, there was a 44-year-old mother and child block for 44 good years, this block stood unattended to. President Akufo-Addo pulled it down and rebuilt it, recognizing its importance to the 27% of Ghanaians who depend on it.”

