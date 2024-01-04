Barima (Dr) Kwabena Awuah Parker I, the chief of Akyem Sokode Dwaso in the Eastern Region, has taken a bold step to tackle unemployment in his community by initiating the establishment of a rubber factory.

The impactful project officially kicked off with a sod-cutting ceremony attended by various dignitaries, including his fellow chiefs and government officials.

This significant event marked the beginning of a new era for Akyem Sokode Dwaso, filled with hope and anticipation.

In an interview, Barima (Dr) Parker explained his decision to prioritize employment, saying: “My decision to tackle employment is based on broad consultations and personal observation, which have all led to the conclusion that there are many young people who have completed school and are walking around doing nothing.”

He emphasized the importance of empowering the community and creating opportunities for its growth.

Highlighting the potential impact of the rubber factory, Barima (Dr) Parker said, “This factory when it becomes operational, can employ 260 people.”

The project has gained widespread support from prominent figures in the region.

Richard Okyere-Fosu, Director General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), enthusiastically participated in the ground-breaking ceremony.

He expressed his optimism and pledged his support for the initiative’s success.

Alhaj Babs Bodinga, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Abuakwa North, commended Barima (Dr) Parker for his commitment and personal investment in the community’s well-being.

He also cautioned against potential challenges, such as theft or laziness, and pledged to address such issues proactively.

The Nkosuohene of Kukurantumi, Nana Amaniampong Boateng, described the factory as a blessing and pledged full support from the senior citizens of the community.

He encouraged the youth to embrace this opportunity and use it to build a better future for themselves and Sokode Dwaso.

Mr Paa Wills, a member of the Senior Citizens Association, expressed gratitude for the initiative and urged other prominent sons of the area to follow Barima (Dr) Parker’s example.