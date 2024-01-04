The Head Pastor of Goodnews Assemblies of God in Ejisu, Rev. Augustine Acheampong, has called on churches to prioritize the spiritual and physical well-being of the underprivileged in society.

He emphasized the need for churches to create a congenial environment for such people to feel loved and to support them in living an independent and fulfilling life.

The man of God made this call during a media interaction after dining with the children of King Jesus Charity Home in Boadi, Kumasi. The pastor also led the church in donating items worth Gh15,000 to support the operations of the home.

The donated items included assorted drinks, rice, biscuits, used clothes, and an undisclosed amount of money for the charity home.

Rev. Acheampong stated that prayer and support from churches could provide hope and opportunities for several disadvantaged children in society who have been praying for divine assistance to overcome their present difficulties.

Explaining the rationale behind the donation, the Head Pastor of Goodnews Assemblies of God mentioned that the church, recognizing the need to bring joy to vulnerable children, has decided to annually support children’s homes, especially during the festive period.

“We do this as an annual event to show love to these children. We understand that during such periods, they need people to come around to support and encourage them. The scriptures in James 1:27 state that pure and faultless religion in the eyes of God is to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world,” he said.

Rev. Acheampong called for collaboration from all to come together and work towards making a positive change in the lives of orphans and vulnerable children.

The Director of the orphanage, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie, expressed his excitement upon receiving the donations. He urged other faith-based organizations, NGOs, and individuals to support the orphanage both in cash and in kind to keep the facility running.

Recently, Goodnews Assemblies of God donated items worth GH¢25,000 to the Kumasi Children’s Home.