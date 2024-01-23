The Ghana Revenue Authority has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to allow revenue assurance operations by Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited to continue while investigations into the viability of the contract continue.

The revenue collection and administration body said the continuation was needed to ensure that the state does not lose revenue within the period of the audit.

The Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammisshaddai Owusu-Amoah, appealed in a letter dated January 16 to the President.

Directive

It followed a directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo that the contract with SML to provide revenue assurances for the GRA be suspended while the accounting and auditing firm, KPMG conducts an audit into the arrangement.

The directive to suspend the contract included payments to SML under the contract.

Potential losses

The GRA Commissioner-General said while the contract and payments to SML remained suspended as directed by the President, work needed to continue to ensure the state does not lose revenue within the audit period.

“SML has expressed concerns about operation ramifications and disruptions that will arise from the intended suspension of operation.

“Having carefully reviewed the concern and based on our understanding of the contract and the deliverables, we are of the opinion that the system that has been installed to enhance revenue assurance, for control purposes, and also to aid with the ongoing investigations, could, with your kindest permission, be allowed to run.

“The system will continue to receive data real-time until your further directive after the conclusion of the investigation,” Rev. Dr Owusu-Amoah said.

“We can confirm that the suspension, with all intends and purposes, will lead to revenue losses. There has been a huge gap between the control system and also the update of the oil marketing companies (OMCs) accounts,” he added.

The Commissioner-General further assured the President that the contract and payments on the same would remain suspended until further directives from the President.