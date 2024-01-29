The Kumasi Traditional Council has urged the public to cease discussions on issues regarding alleged derogatory remarks the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) reportedly made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

The Council however cautioned Wontumi and other political figures to be mindful of their utterances in the public domain and to refrain from dragging the chieftaincy institution into their political affairs.

“Be mindful of your utterances; people are watching you. We don’t want anyone to discuss this issue again. Everyone should cease fire,” Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI who presided over the council said.

The Council also rebuked the Chief of Kokosu, Nana Kwaku Duah, for indulging in active politics despite Ghana’s Constitution explicitly stating that Chiefs should not engage in partisan politics.

“We are here for all parties. From now onwards, Nana Kokosuhene must desist from party politics if he wants to maintain his stool. You are very sad that you brought this issue upon yourself,” the Bantamahene said.

The Chief, who is also the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s Council of Elders in the Manhyia South Constituency, during an altercation with the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, accused him of making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene.

Chairman Wontumi appeared before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday and was accompanied by top NPP figures after being summoned over allegations that he made derogatory remarks against the Asantehene during the party’s Parliamentary aspirant vetting.

The Council first allowed the NPP’s Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and his accuser, Nana Kwaku Duah, the Chief of Kokosu, to narrate what transpired during the vetting.

Chairman Wontumi denied all the allegations, but the Chief of Kokosu defended his complaints and requested to present witnesses before the Council, but his request was denied.

The various Divisional Chiefs, after hearing their accounts, deliberated on the matter, and some Chiefs faulted the Kokosu Chief for meddling in active politics.

Some chiefs suggested that he should choose between being a chief and a politician if he wanted to serve in either position.

Some of the chiefs also rebuked Chairman Wontumi for pronouncing curses on the Kokosu Chief and his family when the matter came up.

Some of the chiefs, however, noted that Chairman Wontumi was someone who respected the Golden Stool and doubted that he would ever speak against the Asantehene.

The Bantamahene, who is the President of the Kumasi Traditional Council, pronounced the verdict on the matter and advised the Chief of Kokosu not to meddle in partisan politics.

He also cautioned Chairman Wontumi to be mindful of his public utterances.

Chairman Wontumi has also been directed by the Traditional Council to take steps to perform some rituals to reverse the curse he pronounced on the Chief and his family.

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who was present at the meeting, said the NPP as a political party has learned some lessons following the matter.

He sided with some Divisional Chiefs who expressed reservations during the meeting about some chiefs meddling in active politics.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to learn and be educated about the chieftaincy institutions. As for our chiefs, we don’t joke with them. They were the ones holding the country until the white men came. I share the various divisional chiefs’ views that chiefs should not be involved in active politics. Because when something goes wrong, they must adjudicate and bring peace. The NPP has shown that when the chiefs call, we will heed to it. When chiefs call you, please go,” he stated.

Some known figures of the NPP present during the meeting included the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Asamoah Boateng, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ntim, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Treasurer Dr. Charles Dwamena, and various other NPP regional executives.

