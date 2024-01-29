The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, says his outfit will soon announce the party’s decision on the parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency.

Violence erupted in the Yendi constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024, during the counting of ballots.

The poll was between incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama and Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.

“Well, it (Yendi misunderstanding) has to be resolved, no matter how difficult it will be. It has to be resolved and all the reports that will come from Yendi, one from the regional party and also from the reps that we sent there, from the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police, will all influence what decision will be taken,” he said.

“But, it has to be resolved, and it will be resolved,” Justin Kodua Frimpong told Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday.

He said, generally, the parliamentary primaries held in areas where it has sitting MPs went well.

“On the part of the party, I can say that everything went on smoothly just as we were anticipating …It is our duty to make sure that we affirm the decisions of the delegates across the country.”

The NPP General Secretary also explained that the National Executive Committee of the party would meet next week to deliberate on constituencies where the elections were suspended.

Justin Kodua Frimpong further called for peace in the party to help the party become united ahead of the December 7 general elections.

