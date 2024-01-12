The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vehemently denied reports that some individuals in the party have been intimidating experienced Members of Parliament, hence their decision not to seek re-election.

Eighteen (18) Members of Parliament have resolved not to seek re-election in the NPP’s parliamentary elections on January 27, 2024.

This voluntary exit has sparked significant speculation and discussions about the future trajectory of the NPP in the coming years.

Some of the NPP MPs opting out include Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu (Bekwai), Samuel Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), and Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan). Their decision undoubtedly leaves a void in the party’s leadership and parliamentary representation.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, highlighted the influence these MPs wield in the party and Parliament, expressing doubt if they were truly intimidated or scared of competition.

“I have not heard from the 18 MPs that they cannot stand competition, that is why they are not seeking re-election. You cannot say that these individuals are being intimidated. These are individuals of repute and public acceptability. If any day they want to run, they can run. The allegations that someone is orchestrating someone are just talks,” Ahiagbah pointed out.

He expressed worry that some sitting MPs might lose their seats after the party’s primaries scheduled for January 27, 2024, assuring the party’s resolve to give incentives to experienced MPs to prevent them from losing their seats in the future.

“Individuals who have been there, they got lifetime experiences, that if we have some internal measure of performance and satisfaction with the constituents, if we had such a system, then the party can decide there will be no primaries. It will not be protection in the sense of the word but trying to create competition for the MPs among themselves to save themselves from the open contest.”

He stressed, “I’m worried about the state of our bench and potentially some of the senior MPs who might lose their seats. That will cost us in terms of experience. We will find a way to get a system to create positive incentives for MPs to serve to the best of their abilities in their constituencies. So that they are exempted from some of these contests will be a good system for our party. To ensure that very effective MPs such as the 18 that have left are not exposed to primaries. We will struggle if sitting MPs lose their seats.”

The MP for Asante Akyem Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, bemoaned the lack of protection of experienced MPs by the party.

