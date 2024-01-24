Martin Kpebu, the lawyer for Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, says they will sue the state for compensation for what he describes as “malicious prosecution.”

The High Court in Accra on Wednesday, January 24, convicted six of the coup plotters on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

The court, however, acquitted ACP Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

The six convicted for plotting a coup were sentenced to death by hanging.

Speaking on their plans going forward in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Kpebu said, “One of the things is to sue the government for malicious prosecution. So we will look at it.”

He also noted that the legal action against his client by the government was an “assault on free speech.”

Meanwhile, ACP Dr. Agordzo said he knew he would be acquitted by the court since the initiation of the legal action against him in the coup plotters’ case.

Singing Ntokozo Mbambo’s “Jehovah Is Your Name,” joyful ACP Agordzo and his family waved in praise to God for being acquitted when they came out of the courtroom.

He told Citi News‘ Hanson Agyemang at the High Court in Accra on Wednesday that “Our God doesn’t fail.”

Responding to how he felt, ACP Agordzo said, “I have always been free within my heart. I have always been free because I knew how it was going to end. From the beginning, I knew how it was going to end today. I didn’t know when it was going to end, but I knew how it was going to end. It is like watching a movie replay with somebody.”

The six persons sentenced to hanging, including three soldiers – Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith), and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces), was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

Background

Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased), and ACP Dr. Agordzo together with eight others were charged variously on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

Dr. Mac Palm (A1 – now deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3), Yohannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7), Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8), and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9) were charged with conspiracy to commit high and high treason.

Col Samuel Kodzo Gameli (A5) and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo (A10) were at the time also charged with abetment.

