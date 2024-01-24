The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is set to carry out a mass burial for all unknown, unclaimed, and unidentified bodies in its mortuary within the next two weeks.

The hospital, in a statement sighted by Citi News on Wednesday, said the move was to decongest its mortuary, which was currently full beyond its carrying capacity.

“These bodies have been in the morgue for varying periods ranging from one to three years, and this has contributed to the exhaustion of the morgue’s capacity,” it added.

The hospital has, therefore, urged families who have the bodies of their relatives in our mortuary to come for them.

