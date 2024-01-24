Parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asante Mampong have been suspended after some 35 disgruntled party members obtained an injunction against the exercise.

The NPP in Mampong has been embroiled in a legal tussle since February 2022 after some disgruntled party members challenged the validity of polling station elections.

The court case, which lasted over a year, was dismissed by the High Court in Mampong, paving the way for the party to hold elections for electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.

The plaintiffs, who were unhappy with the High Court ruling, obtained a separate injunction seeking to prevent polling station executives from participating in the NPP’s presidential primaries in 2023.

However, the polling station executives were able to take part in that election as the plaintiffs failed to serve the party on time.

The plaintiffs, led by one Kofi Sarpong, have obtained a fresh injunction at the Court of Appeal against the January 27 parliamentary primaries in Mampong.

This was after they filed an appeal on the previous case, that was dismissed by the High Court.

The Asante Mampong Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Alhaji Malik Agyei, confirmed that the party has suspended the elections after being served with the injunction.

“We received a letter yesterday, and the understanding is that some 25 people took the party to court on February 25, 2020, and the reason was that polling station elections that were conducted were unclean because they say people were denied forms, others forms were torn, and others were made to contest for positions that they did not intend to contest, and it was dismissed.”

“Little did we know they have gone again to injunct the primaries. I was there yesterday, and they brought an interlocutory injunction from the High Court and so as we speak now, we have been duly served, and it is to be moved on February 14, 2024, and so we await for the court to sit on the injunction to pave way for the primaries.”

——————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital