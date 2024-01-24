President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the period within which KPMG is to complete its audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) from the initial date of Tuesday, 16th January 2024, to a new date of Friday, 23rd February 2024.

This follows a request made by KPMG to the President, requesting an extension of the two weeks deadline originally given to the company to undertake the assignment.

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Office of the President, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, “KPMG is to submit its final report no later than Friday, 23rd February 2024.”

He said President Akufo-Addo had also taken note of the request made by GRA, asking for his permission to allow the monitoring system installed and used by SML to continue, notwithstanding the suspension of its GRA-related operations.

“The President has denied GRA’s request and has directed that the status quo, with respect to the suspension of the performance of the contract, should remain in effect until the completion of the audit and, subsequent, submission of the audit report by KPMG,” he added.

