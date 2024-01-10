The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has filed a lawsuit against Ghana’s Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, seeking to prevent him from contesting in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem is aspiring to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls in the Akim Swedru constituency.

Some Ghanaians have, in the last few weeks, exerted pressure on the Accountant General to resign from his position before participating in the primaries.

The South Dayi lawmaker has thus run to the court on the issue.

Dafeamekpor, in his writ, asked the court to declare as unconstitutional the Controller and Accountant-General’s decision to hold onto his position while vying for the parliamentary slot.

“A declaration that the Defendant is a civil servant and therefore cannot contest in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries while holding office as the Controller and Accountant General.”

“A declaration that the Defendant as a civil servant can only contest in a political party’s parliamentary primaries if that civil servant has resigned from his position as a civil servant.”

He is also seeking an interlocutory injunction to restrain Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem from holding himself out as the Controller and Accountant General while he still maintains his Akim Swedru parliamentary candidacy.

“An Order of Interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendant from holding himself out as the Controller and Accountant General while he still maintains his candidacy to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries to be held on the 27th day of January 2024.”

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Ghana is also demanding the immediate removal of the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, from office for allegedly breaching the Civil Service Act, PNDC Law 327.

