The Father of internationally acclaimed rapper Drake, Dennis Graham has been allowed to enter Canada after over 15 years

“First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who helped us out,” Drake revealed on Instagram.

In an interview with The Fader, Dennis recalls he and Drake taking road trips from Toronto to Memphis in the summer, starting when his son was five years old.

These trips happened until he turned 17. The last time stands out to Graham because his son took the wheel.

Drake, who is now 37 years old, has not been able to have his father visit him in Canada for, at least, 15 years, presumably over a legal matter.

Dennis praised his son’s latest album For All the Dogs, calling the project “some of the best music that I’ve heard him do.”

“Thanks Dad… “I was so happy you loved it,” Drake responded.

Graham has also been known to have a little fun at Drake’s expense by gifting him a comically large bra on stage on the final night of the Inglewood run of the ‘It’s All a Blur Tour.’