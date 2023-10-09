Multi-Grammy-winning rapper Drake has announced that he is taking a break from music to focus on his health, specifically stomach problems.

He made the announcement on his SiriusXM radio show, Table For One, just hours after releasing his new album, For All The Dogs.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest… I need to focus on my health, first and foremost.”

Drake said that he has been experiencing stomach problems for years and that he needs to take some time to address them. He added that he will talk more about his health in the future.

The iconic Canadian singer has postponed several upcoming performances following his announcement. He told his fans on Instagram that he will “see ya when I see ya.”