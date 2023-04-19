Legendary Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko popularly known as Obrafour has sued Grammy award-winning Hip hop artiste, Drake over alleged copyright infringement.

The legendary Ghanaian musician is suing the Grammy award-winning artiste for sampling his monster hit song “Oye Ohene” ft. Tinny (Remix) in the track “Calling My Name”.

Drake had earlier sought permission to use the work, but his request was turned down. Even though he was prevented, he went ahead to release the song. Obrafour is thus looking for at least $10 million in damages.

Lawyers of the legendary Ghanaian rapper who filed the case in the Southern District of New York are asking the court to enter into judgment that the “Defendant wilfully infringed Obrafour’s Copyrighted Work in violation of the Copyright Act” among other reliefs.

Known in real life as Aubrey Drake Graham, the Canadian rapper joins a list of Hollywood artists who have faced similar lawsuits for unauthorized use of samples, including Kanye West, Robin Thicke, and Pharrell Williams.

He earned the first Grammy of his career for Best Rap Album for his 2011 studio album, Take Care. He made his Grammy performance debut at the 52nd Grammy.

