The chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has paid a glowing tribute to late ET Mensah, a National Democratic Congress stalwart, describing him as a senior and vibrant colleague who made a significant impact on young parliamentarians during his time in Parliament.

He noted that the late Ningo-Prampram MP was admired by almost all the young MPs from both sides of the House until his departure.

During an interview with Citi FM/Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda Amadu at the burial service for the late ET Mensah at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, Asiedu Nketiah said the late Council of State member was among the MPs who approached and suggested that he contest to become the NDC’s general secretary after deciding to leave Parliament to pursue a PhD.

He emphasized that he secured the position despite former President Rawlings and other stalwarts of the NDC supporting their respective candidates, attributing his success to the work and support provided by the group of MPs that endorsed him for the position.

“Something he did, which I will never forget, is that he was part of the group of MPs who recommended me to become the NDC general secretary when I was leaving Parliament after twelve years to pursue my PhD. ET Mensah, Doe Adjaho, Alban Bagbin, John Dramani Mahama, and a few others came together and suggested that the party needed a firebrand, and I did not have a pesewa at the time.”

“All the seniors in the party had their candidates, but with the backing of ET Mensah, Doe Adjaho, Collins Dauda, John Mahama, and others who pledged to work in their constituencies to ensure my election, I became the general secretary of the NDC,” Asiedu Nketiah added.

Mr. Mensah died in South Africa at the age of 77 in October 2023 after battling ill health for some time. His body was later brought to Ghana in the same month.

Enoch Teye Mensah (born May 17, 1946) was a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

He held several portfolios in government. Until his demise, he was a member of the Council of State.

His funeral service was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.