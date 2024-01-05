A 55-year-old social development consultant who filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Nandom constituency of the Upper West region has been disqualified by the vetting committee.

Mr. Alois Kog K. Moh, a former member of the National Disciplinary Committee of the NPP, was the only contender seeking to unseat the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery but was disallowed during the vetting process in Wa on Thursday, January 4, due to a petition against his eligibility.

A total of five people successfully filed their nominations to contest in the three constituencies where the New Patriotic Party currently has parliamentary representation out of the eleven constituencies in the Upper West region.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Lambusie constituency, Bright Baligi, who is contesting unopposed, was the first to appear for the vetting.

He was followed by the incumbent MP for Sissala East, Issahaku Chinnia Amidu, who is being challenged by a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Jabuntie Zaato.

While Bright Baligi says he will be retained to sustain the development of the Lambusie constituency, Chinnia Amidu believes he has lived up to his mandate to the satisfaction of the constituents in Sissala East.

Next to appear was Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, who is seeking to represent the Nandom constituency in his third term bid.

His only contender, a former member of the National Disciplinary Committee of the NPP who was seeking to defeat the Interior Minister, could not sail through the vetting process.

The 57-year-old Alois accused the committee of orchestrating his disqualification to protect the Interior Minister.

He promised to pursue the matter to ensure he was allowed to contest the upcoming primaries in the Nandom constituency.

The Upper West regional secretary of the NPP insisted Alois Moh had forfeited his membership in the party and therefore could not be allowed to contest the primaries.