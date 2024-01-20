The GaDangme Association over the weekend awarded scholarships to 11 Level 100 students who gained admission to Accra College of Education.

Additionally, the association has pledged scholarships to nine other continuing students at the same College.

J. Ayikoi Otoo, President of the GaDangme Council, in a statement said the ceremony marked the culmination of the Association’s commitment to promoting education and providing opportunities for the youth in our community.

“We firmly believe that investing in education is crucial for the development of our society, and these scholarships are a testament to that belief,” he added.

Mr. Otoo mentioned that the recipients of the scholarships were selected based on their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, financial need, and, above all, their interest in learning and teaching the Ga and Dangme languages.

“The Association is incredibly proud of the work that we have done to make this ceremony possible. It is a testament to the dedication and generosity of our members who contributed as well as the support of our community partners notably Professor Sam Atintonu the Principal of Accra College of Education for his diverse assistance to our project.”

“Other important partners being; Greater-Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Nii Kwadey Okropong -Abese Adonten Mantse-La, Emmanuel Lamptey former MCE, Naa Torshie Addo, Divine Agorhorm, Ambassador Nii Okai Hammond, Mr Nii Obodai Provencal, John Mensah Anang, Daniel Koi Larbie, Professor Nii Ayitey Tagoe, Solomon Kotey Nikoi MCE La Dadekotopon Municipality; Sam Dzata George MP for Ningo Prampram and many others. The Association is confident that these scholarships will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the recipients and contribute to their future success,” he stated.

