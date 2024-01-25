The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called for a discussion on the possibility of increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

The federation argues that it is timely for stakeholders to engage in a conversation about extending the retirement age, providing an opportunity for healthy retirees to continue contributing to the workforce.

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Dr. Abraham Koomson, has been speaking to Citi News.

“We were in a program where somebody was going for retirement, and we realized that the person was strong and fit and could have stayed on for a while. So, we realized that why don’t we discuss and put this across for stakeholders and government and see whether some adjustment could be made so that we don’t waste these people who have institutional memories to help the growth and development of wherever they will be working.”

Additionally, Dr. Koomson emphasized the need to amend the constitution to support this proposal.

“We have to engage the government and discuss the possibility. It is constitutional, so it means the constitution should be amended. It will not happen overnight, so we have to engage in discussions.”

He argued that “even if we go to the judicial sectors, I think they spend about seventy years or something. So if a judge could be working at the age of seventy, it means that at a certain age if you don’t have any health challenges, the person will be okay to work.”

———–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital