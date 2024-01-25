The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted a national monitoring team to supervise the party’s January 27 parliamentary primaries across the six regions of the country.

This notice was contained in a statement signed by the party’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Members and supporters of the party are also advised to report any issues relating to the polls to the monitoring teams to ensure amicable resolution.

Below is the party’s statement

The national secretariat of the New Patriotic Party has constituted a national monitoring team for each region to coordinate and supervise the Saturday, January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries in the various regions.

Kindly find attached the details for your information and cooperation.

All issues relating to the elections should be reported immediately to the monitoring team.

We continue to rely on the unwavering support and cooperation of all stakeholders involved in this important exercise

——————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital