The leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has given explanations for his choice of a spokesperson for his group.

He explained that he opted for a Belgian, Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi, as the group’s spokesperson after several Ghanaians turned down the offer.

Cheddar stated that many Ghanaians rejected the appointment for fear of their lives, adding that they were afraid of showing their faces and preferred to remain anonymous.

“At the beginning of the New Force with the mask and everything, we have been speaking to people, so many people to join us. But today, I want to tell the nation that we tried so many people to be the spokesperson, but they were all scared and didn’t want to use their faces,” Cheddar said in a TV3 interview in January 2024.

Nana Kwame Bediako criticized the Ghana Immigration Service for failing to provide the alleged forged documents of Shalimar Abbiusi.

“The Ghana Immigration Service could not provide the forged documents of Shalimar Abbiusi,” he said.

He stated that his ambition to run for the presidency was a divine calling.

“My ambition to run for the presidency started with a dream. The dream led to the creation of a political party,” he disclosed.

Background

Shalimar Abbiusi was on December 20, 2023, deported to her native Belgium in a move sparking accusations of unfair treatment and human rights violations.

She was deported after the state, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, dropped the charge of obtaining a student permit with false declaration and subsequently rearrested her.

Her lawyers had accused the Ghana Immigration Service of seeking to deport her as a reason for the withdrawal of the charge.

Cheddar on January 8, 2024, revealed himself as the driving force behind the emerging political movement called New Force.

Nana Kwame Bediako had sought to unveil himself at the lecture to disclose his identity and elaborate on his policies.

Originally intending to unveil himself during the event, he chose to unmask prematurely due to the last-minute denial of access to the Black Star Square, which led to the event’s cancellation.

