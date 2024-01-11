The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged that his future government will prosecute individuals involved in corruption or corruption-related activities.

The former President emphasized that the unchecked and widespread nature of corruption across the country needs decisive action.

During his tour of the Volta Region, which commenced on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from Tegbi, the former President accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of displaying a lack of interest in combating corruption, attributing it to the alleged involvement of party members in corrupt practices.

“So I have said if they [NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable,” Mr Mahama said.

The tour serves as a platform for Mahama to engage with Ghanaians, including supporters and sympathizers of the NDC, across various towns and villages to understand their concerns and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.

Addressing the crowd in Tegbi, Mahama issued a cautionary note that NDC members elected or appointed to public offices would also face consequences for engaging in corrupt practices.

He emphasized his commitment to accountability, stating, “But I must also caution our people that those of us who go into positions of authority if you also abuse your trust, I’m not going to come and defend you. The anti-corruption institutions will deal with you as we are going to deal with members of this [NPP] government,” he said.

