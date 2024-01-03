The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has directed all Medical Doctors, Dentists, and Dental Surgeons practising in Ghana to effect changes in their name tags, effective January 1, 2024.

The GMA instructed doctors and other professionals in the medical field to ensure additional academic titles are prefixed on their name tags.

GMA believes this will help the Association improve patients’ rights and patient safety in its quest to deliver quality healthcare.

The directive, according to GMA in a statement, was borne out of GMA’s 65th Annual General Meeting held in Takoradi in November 2023.

“Medical Doctors and Dentists with additional academic titles will prefix these titles with their academic titles as appropriate. For example, Medical Doctors or Dentists with a professorial rank appointment and/or a PhD qualification may be designated Prof. Dr. (Med), Prof. Dr. Dr. (Med), Dr. Dr. (Med), Prof. Dr. (Dent), Prof. Dr. Dr. (Dent) or Dr. Dr. (Dent) as may apply. All Medical Doctors and Dentists/Dental Surgeons practicing in Ghana are therefore to take note and change their name tags, practitioner stamps and other relevant materials to reflect the change,” GMA said in its statement.

GMA advised its members to ‘”wear their name tags at all times at work to ensure clear and easy identification in the interest of patient and public safety.”

The Ghana Medical Association also advised the media to take note of the new designations and refer to the doctors appropriately.

“We implore the media and the public to take note of the new designations and refer to Medical Doctors and Dentists as such.”

Click here to read the statement by the GMA