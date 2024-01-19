Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima Mahama, was inducted as a fellow of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP) in an induction ceremony in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address during the event, Planner Mohammed Alhassan Damba, the immediate past president of GIP, called for reinforced policies to address socioeconomic development shortfalls in Ghana.

“I want to acknowledge the ongoing efforts by the National Development Commission for inviting discussion on key issues that need to be addressed to facilitate comprehensive national development policies,” he said.

“We at the GIP have always advocated for a long-term national development framework that transcends political cycles and ensures continuity,” he added.

In her remarks, Ambassador Mahama expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon her by GIP. She encouraged members of the institute to actively contribute to the planning profession.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim, and OB Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, among other dignitaries.

“On this day, I receive with great joy this call from you as a fellow. The recognition doesn’t only honor my individual contributions but also reflects the collaborative spirit of countless individuals who have worked tirelessly with me,” Hajia Alima Mahama expressed.

