The HOPE Campaign has commenced its campaign activities towards the 2024 Elections. The campaign for the election is dubbed the “HOPEinBawumia” Campaign.

Fueled by its mission to connect with a vibrant Generation Z and millennial audience, the campaign team embarked on a listening tour at various universities in the capital.

“We had the pleasure of exploring a few campuses in Accra as part of our preparatory work. Our team uncovered that the “HOPEinBawumia” campaign could benefit from a catchy tagline to resonate with the vibrant Generation Z and Millennials.

“The tagline we will be working with is ‘Bawuuzy,’ Nana Yaw Manteaw, the founder of The HOPE Campaign said.

“We are thrilled to report that the HOPE tagline, Bawuuzy, has struck a chord with the youth. Their positive response has been overwhelming and inspiring.

Manteaw explained that the campaign goes beyond slogans. According to him, it’s about finding a leader who can tackle head-on the issues facing Ghana today, forge a strong connection with the younger generation, and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

According to Manteaw, “Bawuuzy” is the right person for the job.

The HOPEInBawumia Campaign encourages Ghanaians to follow their activities on their social media pages.

https://www.facebook.com/HOPEinBawumia?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://www.instagram.com/hopeindmb/?igsh=MWNyYmlndHljemdueg%3D%3D