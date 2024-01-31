A member of the Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoah intends to petition the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider the inclusion of independent presidential candidates in the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

This follows a proposal by the EC to change the election date from December 7 to November 7 and the declaration of the day as a holiday during its engagement with political parties at IPAC meetings.

Mr Buaben Asamoah in an interaction with Citi News said independent candidates must be engaged on such policies for an enhanced electoral process.

“I would have loved that the independents are allowed to also voice their opinion within the formal circle of IPAC. That will make a difference. Hopefully, even if that does not work we will put in our bit formally to discuss that,” he said.

He added “I think Ghanaians should look up and forward beyond the culture of the two dominant parties. You have the opportunity to break the winner takes all.”

