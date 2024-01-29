Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, Citi News’ Northern Regional correspondent who was assaulted by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, says he’s had sleepless nights after suffering the traumatic experience.

Farouk Mahama and his team unleashed mayhem on Alabira while he was covering disturbances that marred the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in Yendi.

Violence erupted during the counting process at the Yendi Senior High School where the election was being held. Some NPP delegates had accused one of the Electoral Commission’s officials of destroying the ballots of Farouk Aliu Mahama’s opponents, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.

Mohammed Alabira who was reporting the violence on Citi FM/Citi TV at the time was assaulted by Farouk Aliu Mahama and his supporters.

In an interview on Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, January 29, 2024, Mohammed Alabira explained that although he had no physical injuries, the incident caused him sleepless nights.

According to him, the assault became a nightmare for him.

“Physically, there is no physical injury, just that, for the past two days, I don’t know, maybe if I’m overthinking or something, I couldn’t sleep.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the result was not declared due to the violence; hence, none of the candidates has been declared the winner.





