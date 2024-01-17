After serving a successful three-year term in office from January 2021 as President of the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), Mrs. Mansa Nettey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc, has handed over to Mr. John Kofi Adomakoh, the Managing Director of GCB Bank Plc effective January 2024 for the next three years

In a similar process, Mr. Hakeem Ouzzani, the CEO of Societe Generale Ghana, and Mr. Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo, the CEO of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited were respectively elected Vice President and Treasurer of the Association.

Commenting on her term, Mrs. Nettey said, ‘Despite the economic challenges and issues faced by the industry, we have navigated the obstacles to ensure a recovery of the banking sector and to increase its resilience to future shocks. At this point, I’m pleased to hand over to Mr Kofi Adomakoh, confident that he can continue making significant strides in the industry.

In response to his election, Mr. Adomakoh thanked the outgoing President and members of the Governing Council for their tireless efforts in successfully steering the affairs of the Association in very difficult times and pledged to work collaboratively with his colleague Executives and members of the new Governing Council to achieve the broad objectives of the Association.

He expressed his desire to work with his colleague MDs in pursuing an agenda that will continue to strengthen the resilience and safety of the Banking sector.

The incoming Governing Council of GAB comprises the Managing Directors of GCB Bank, Ecobank, Stanbic Bank, ABSA Bank Ghana, GTBank Ghana, SG Bank Ghana, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Zenith Bank Ghana, Republic Bank Ghana, and the CEO of GAB.

