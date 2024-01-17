The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has suspended its northern regional vice chairman, Alhaji Abdul Hamid, popularly known as Alhaji Gbewaa, over allegations of assault on the party’s regional treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu.

Alhaji Gbewaa allegedly assaulted the NDC Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, during a party executive meeting at the regional office.

The decision was taken following deliberations between national and regional executives in Accra which took place on Tuesday 16th January, 2024.

“At its meeting on the 16 of January 2024, to which your Regional Chairman and Regional Secretary were invited, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), was briefed about your assault on the Northern Regional Treasurer”.

“At the end of its deliberations, the following decisions were taken in accordance with Article 48(1), 48(6) and 48(8) (b) of the Party’s constitution:

“a. That with immediate effect, your membership of the NDC is suspended.

“b. That your suspension has been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for adjudication”.

“You are therefore by this letter, to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the matter”.