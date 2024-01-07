Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, the only female aspirant competing against four others in the NPP Oforikrom constituency primaries, has expressed optimism about winning the upcoming primaries after successfully going through vetting.

Her confidence and enthusiasm come at a time when the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, has decided not to contest for the seat.

Claudia, a businesswoman, cites her vision of uniting members within the constituency and improving the educational systems, as well as providing extensive skills training for young people, including her constituents. Her achievements in lobbying for the first AstroTurf, among other developmental projects, are cited as major considerations that her constituents will base on to give her the mandate to serve the constituency.

“I want to continuously work with young people to better their lives in education and skills training. Aside from that, we have a lot of research institutions at KNUST which can beused to improve the constituency.”

She added, “If we mess up our primaries, we will mess up our general elections, so my prayer and advice to delegates are to base their votes on the candidate they believe can helpthe constituency break the eight. I believe I am that person.”

As the sole female contestant among 4 strong male contenders—Nelson Owusu-Ansah, Joseph Vii-Kpenibe Tieyiri, Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour, and Michael Kwasi Aiddo—Claudia has expressed strong confidence in emerging victorious.

She, however, lamented the few numbers of women in politics and encouraged them to actively participate in political activities.