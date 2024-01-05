Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund.

This was announced in a letter the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, wrote to Mr. Mahama dated January 2, 2024, and sighted by citinewsroom.com.

“Pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the Students Loan Trust Fund Act, 2011 (Act 820), (as amended) I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund (the “Fund”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Fund, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the Chief of Staff added in the letter.

Mr. Mahama takes over from Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah.

Mr. Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama served as the Deputy National Organiser of the NPP from 2014 to 2018.

He also served as the Zonal Coordinator for the Volunteers Program (V16) during the 2016 general elections, where he reportedly mobilized over 50,000 volunteers and professionals for the New Patriotic Party.

He also served as TESCON President for UDS, Wa campus from 2008 to 2009.

Read the full document below: