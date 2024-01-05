The Majority Chief Whip and incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who is seeking a 4th term in office, says the upcoming parliamentary primaries will be the easiest contest ever in his political career.

Annoh-Dompreh explained that his positive impact and records in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency position him to retain the seat.

He described his constituency as one of the best, with four Astroturf and the longest pavement road under his tenure.

Briefing the media after his vetting in Koforidua today, Frank Annoh-Dompreh indicated that he will show his political opponent a bitter political lesson on January 27.

“Let me tell you, this primaries is not on radio. You can hurry up and sit on the radio and talk, at the end of the day, we’ll go and vote. I can tell you this is going to be the easiest primary I’ll contest. I am going to teach him a political lesson in his life”.

He added, “I’ve done all the grassroots works; polling station, region, national, I know this party in and out. And if you go to Nsawam Adoagyiri, they’ve seen the marmot infrastructure that’s going on, and therefore they are not going back.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s main contender, described the hurdles he faced before his nominations as liberation and victory. He insisted that he would 70 percent of the votes.

Hayford Siaw further described the words of Annoh-Dompreh as political talk.

“That’s political talk. He can continue to say that. What is important for me is that on the 27th of January, 70 percent of the delegates of Nsawam Adoagyiri are going to vote for Hayford Siaw as their next parliamentary candidate.”

The Regional Executives of the party and the elections’ committee have urged all aspirants and their supporters to carry out their campaigns with decorum.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Jeff Konadu, said a team will monitor all campaigns of aspirants and sanctions will be levelled against those who go contrary to the rules set.

“Immediately after this vetting, the campaign starts and we are going to monitor the campaign. I took my time to inform the constituency that they are to send constituency executives with all the aspirants when they are going out to meet delegates and to campaign because we want each and every aspiring candidate to be mindful of what they say and be decorous in their utterances and to make sure that they tell delegates what they can do when elected, and not go and insult left, right and centre, not to go and tell untrue stories, and stories that will bring division and fighting and insults into our party.”