The Defense Minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the Bimbilla constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, has stated that he will use his contender to teach the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) a great lesson during the 2024 polls.

He has appealed to the National Committee of the New Patriotic Party to permit his contender, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Zaruk, to properly refill his form to enable him to participate in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to the media after what he describes as a peaceful vetting process, Mr. Nitiwul revealed that he is not worried about his contender, as most of the delegates have placed their trust in him.

Regarding the happenings in Bimbilla, he noted that he is unperturbed about the current situation but is rather occupied with plans to have the current Vice President and the presidential candidate for the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, win the 2024 general elections.

He promised to use his contender to teach the opposition NDC a great lesson come 2024.

“I say that they should let that gentleman contest because they say the gentleman has not filled out the form. I want to appeal to the appeals committee of the party to have the gentleman go back to Bimbila, fill out his form properly, and allow him to contest the election. They should suspend everything and return the form to Bimbila. Let him fill out the form properly and allow him to contest the election, and we will see how I will treat him in the constituency. I will use him to show the NDC what I will do to them in 2024. Tell him I will use him to test what I will do to the NDC in the 2024 election.”

Alhaji Zaruk successfully filed his nominations at the constituency level to contest the incumbent, Dominic Nitiwul. However, when the lists for vetting were released, his name was missing, angering his supporters in the constituency who damaged party property.

The committee has thus tasked him to return to the Bimbilla constituency office to complete the filling of his nomination form and repair all damages caused by his supporters who vandalized party property a few days ago.

He will then return to the Bimbilla constituency office to repair all damages caused by his supporters before proceeding with his activities to contest.