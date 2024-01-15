The Greater Accra Regional Poultry Farmers Association is calling on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for support in reducing maize prices.

During an award ceremony of the Association, the Chief Executive Officer for the Association, Isaac Awuaah, revealed that there has been a price increase in the feeding of poultry, making it a challenge for the Association.

Mr Awuzah highlighted the decrease in maize production, urging the Ministry to intervene for the Association to obtain maize at cheaper prices.

According to him, the hike in maize prices contributes to the increase in feeding prices, affecting the poultry industry.

“We are urging the ministry to help us get them at a cheaper rate because if there is a decrease in maize, it also affects the prices of feeding, eggs, and poultry. We would appreciate it if the Ministry of Food and Agriculture came to our aid.”

He also urged feed suppliers to be considerate and release their burden.

The president of the Association, Kwame Anim Somoah, also emphasized some measures put in place to enhance their production.

“We have experts who educate our farmers regularly on what to do to improve our business, including cleanliness and all that. It has been benefiting us very well too.”