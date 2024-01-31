The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has resurrected the conversation about the proposed Airport City at Prampram, describing it as a lovely idea that will involve a lot of financial muscle.

Leaders of the Ningo Traditional Council allocated 60,000 acres of land to the government when the proposal for an airport in the area was drafted, awaiting implementation since the 1980s.

When asked by Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV when the government was going to construct the proposed airport, Henry Quartey said that it would take years of planning and huge financial commitments to implement the plan.

“It will involve a lot of financial muscle to do that, and relocating the airport is a solid idea, but you need other things to make that possible. But you and I already know that commuting from Kpong Junction to Aflao is another issue, which takes about three hours, and I know that the Roads Minister recently talked about the expansion of that road, and it may take some years. But I would love to see that one day we are able to do that [move the airport to Prampram].”

The then Minister of Aviation and late Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Kofi Adda, in August 2020, also alluded to the cost component of the airport, which he said was the reason for its delay.

He disclosed that it may cost the taxpayer US$15 billion to complete.

“Investment for the Prampram Airport is not a small investment; it could go up to US$10 billion to US$15 billion, the way we envisage it.”

