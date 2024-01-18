The Ashanti Regional Veterinary Office has called on the government to hasten the implementation of rabies vaccination across the country.

She bemoaned the slow pace hindering Ghana’s achievement in reaching the zero-rate vaccination target by 3030.

Her comment was in reaction to a recent warning issued by Nana Agyei Jumah, the Chief of Nsutam in Effiduasi of the Ashanti Region, following the tragic deaths of children due to rabies from dog bites.

Nana Jumah conveyed a warning during a community gathering focused on tackling the rising occurrence of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the Sekyere East District.

He stressed that owning dogs isn’t inherently problematic, but his worry revolves around the abundance of idle dogs in the vicinity.

Expressing concern about the reported deaths of seven children in the community, some of whom he believed had promising futures, Nana conveyed distress.

He issued a strong warning that every unvaccinated dog would soon be subject to elimination.

Speaking to Citi News, the regional veterinary officer, Dr. Mabel Abadu expressed her concern.

“There are rabies vaccines available for whoever comes in with his pet to be vaccinated. It is part of our activities. So we do it all the time. We have never run out of rabies vaccine. But the issue is that people find it difficult to pay for the vaccine. They say it is expensive, especially those in rural areas. Some years back, it was an annual programme, and so the whole of Ghana, we were doing regional vaccination. Every region will do it for a week. So we are pleading with the government to brink it back. Yes, the government knows about it. Things are being done, but the speed at which it is being done is very slow. If we want to have zero rabies by the year 3030, then things should be fast.”