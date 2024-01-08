The Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has suspended its intended nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024.

TUSAAG had threatened to strike, demanding the government and the management of various technical universities fully comply with their retirement roll-over date.

In a statement issued on January 1, TUSAAG cited the failure of the management of Accra Technical University (ATU) and Koforidua Technical University (KTU) to implement the roll-over conditions for qualified personnel, leading to the premature termination of the employment of affected staff members.

A January 8 statement by TUSAAG indicated that the “Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G) have met with the leadership of TUSAAG, and have agreed to implement the Roll Over provisions in our Conditions of Service. The VCTU-G has further issued a Resolution Memorandum to all Vice Chancellors.”

Due to the commitments and assurances given during the meeting, TUSAAG is suspending its intended strike and has called for calm among its members.

“In view of the interventions made by the Minister of Education, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, the GTEC, the FWSC and the commitment of the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana, to fully implement the Roll Over, the NEC of TUSAAG suspends the intended strike action with immediate effect.”

“The NEC calls for calm on all the affected University campuses, as we wait for the GTEC and the VCTU-G to firm up their commitment in dealing with the other outstanding issues indicated in our earlier correspondence.”

