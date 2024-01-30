The Upper East Regional Security Council has temporarily banned the riding of motorbikes in the Binduri district over recent killings.

The decision was made during its emergency meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, following recent records of killings in the Bawku and Binduri districts.

In a statement, the Upper East Regional Security Council also reviewed its curfew hours on Bawku. This means that, the original curfew hours which was from 8 PM to 5 AM has been extended to 6 PM to 6 AM.

It also advised the District Security Council in the Binduri area to enforce the directive.

