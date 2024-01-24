The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has announced a coordinated and planned emergency shutdown and high-integrity pressure protection system proof tests at its facilities in Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Benin between January 28 and 30, 2024.

The exercise is a requirement of its regulatory authority, the West African Gas Pipeline Authority.

WAPCo, in its statement issued on January 23, said that all relevant stakeholders have been informed in advance, and a schedule has been shared with them for all parties to be aligned to ensure minimal disruption.



“The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) will undertake a coordinated and planned Emergency Shut Down (ESD) and High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Proof tests at our facilities in Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria, between 28th and 30th January 2024.”

“The schedule for this regulatory Emergency Shut Down and HIPPS Proof tests is as follows. Sunday January 28, 2024 Itoki Regulating and Metering Station, Nigeria from 08:00 to 16:00 Lagos Beach Compressor Station, Nigeria from 08:000 to 16:00 Tema and Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station, Ghana from 08:00 to 16:00. Monday, January 29, 2024 Cotonou Regulating and Metering Station, Benin from 08:00 to 16:00 Tuesday, January 30, 2024.”

