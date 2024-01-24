The Electricity Company of Ghana will on Thursday, January 25 undertake emergency maintenance works on the CLOU Prepayment Metering System’s server.

It has therefore advised customers to purchase enough credit that will last for the period of the downtime.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, it added, “The inconvenience caused to affected customers is deeply regretted.”

