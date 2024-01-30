The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured that it will take action once it receives the full report from its regional representative, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service on the electoral violence that occurred at Yendi during the party’s parliamentary primary over the weekend.

The counting process of the party’s January 27, 2024, parliamentary poll was disrupted over stolen ballot allegations.

The poll, which was between the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, got violent during the counting process at the Yendi voting centre.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, spoke in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM and assured that the party’s national executive committee will meet to deliberate once they receive the reports from the three stakeholders mentioned above.

“As I speak to you, we are yet to receive a formal report from our representative who went to the region, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service, and when we get all these reports, the national executive committee will meet to deliberate on them and take a decision on Yendi. For whatever transpired there, once we get the report, the party will take a decision on it.”

“Several things happened at Yendi so unless we have the full facts, it will be difficult to comment on any action,” Kodua Frimpong further told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Some executives of the NPP, despite the violence and disruption, went ahead to declare the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the parliamentary candidate-elect, which the Electoral Commission disassociated itself from.

