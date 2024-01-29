The Northern Regional Police Command has assumed control of the investigation into the assault of Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent of Citi FM/Citi TV, by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

Mr. Aliu Mahama and his team unleashed mayhem on Alabira while he was covering the chaos that disrupted the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency.

Alabira made an official report of the incident at the Yendi Divisional Police Command.

Mr. Alabira recounted that he was filing a live report at the time and offered the MP an opportunity to present his side of what may have instigated the violence, but instead, he was slapped by the MP.

“It was the MP [Farouk Aliu Mahama] who slapped me, and his people kicked me and took my phone away. I was reporting on the violence that was happening during the counting process, so I asked the MP why that was happening, and he got up and came and slapped me, and his people also started beating me up.”

He told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, January 29, 2024, that although he had no physical injuries, the incident caused him sleepless nights.

“Physically, there are no physical injuries, just that, for the past two days, I don’t know, maybe if I’m overthinking or something, I couldn’t sleep.”

Asked about what the party would do, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said the party was yet to receive a report on the assault.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital