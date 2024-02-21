The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has strongly criticised the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame for comments he made on the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Dame, among other things, stated that no docket fit for prosecution or action has been submitted to his office over the murder and seemed to suggest the journalist’s murder may have been linked to other activities other than his media work.

While answering questions on the floor of Parliament, Mr Dame asserted that the death of Ahmed Suale may have been related to some other activities beyond Suale’s journalism.

Addressing the media after parliamentary proceedings, the Tamale North MP bemoaned the blatant disregard for the circumstances that led to the murder and described the minister’s comments as irresponsible.

“We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urged for him to be beaten and for the minister to ignore all these circumstances and suggest that his murder may have been something else is very irresponsible.

“As journalists, we must be worried because it may have been Ahmed Suale in 2019, it could be me or you in 2025, and we may just be told that your death was a result of a family feud or a fight with a trotro driver on the street.”

