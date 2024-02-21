The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) management in the Ashanti Region has announced that water supply has been fully restored within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

The institution clarified that the water interruption was caused by an unstable power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to both the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and the Achiase Booster Station.

In an interview with Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of GWL, Ebenezer Padi Narh stated that ECG has restored power and assured a stable supply.

“If you look at the operations of the Ghana Water Limited, at every point in time where there are challenges, we come out to inform customers so that they will bear with us and stand with us as we go through such times. This is one of the things that happens but gracefully, supply has resumed. ECG was able to rectify the challenge and has given back stable supply to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and the Achiase Booster Station, and we only hope that the power remains stable so that we can supply people with the potable water that they need.”

