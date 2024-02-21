The Minority Caucus in Parliament has warned that it will not tolerate any further attempts to delay the approval of the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

Last week, ahead of the third reading and potential passage of the bill, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed a motion demanding a second consideration of the bill. His proposed amendment aimed to replace imprisonment with community service.

The House was therefore compelled to continue with the amendment of about thirteen of the clauses in the bill today [Wednesday, February 21].

Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza urged Afenyo-Markin to complete any necessary consultations regarding his proposed amendments before Wednesday. He warned that the Minority will not tolerate any actions perceived as delaying the process beyond that date.

“We should also be clear in our minds that we will not unduly always find a reason to postpone the progress of this bill to another day. Because, as we said the other day, everything that he [Afenyo-Markin] has raised in his proposal, he took about an hour here speaking about it, but he keeps giving reasons why we cannot deal with it. So we are giving him ample time to do the consultation because there will be no more filibustering after Wednesday.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital