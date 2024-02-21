The Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has firmly stated that the Majority Caucus in Parliament will not delegate its responsibility of selecting its leaders to a third party.

Reports of a potential leadership reshuffle have caused division within the caucus, with speculation hinting at current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu being replaced by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Antwi emphasized that the sole responsibility for selecting new leaders lies with the Members of Parliament (MPs).

“People should not be talking about the NPP constitution here. We are talking about a constitutional matter, an enactment of Parliament that binds every Ghanaian whereas the NPP constitution binds only NPP members and so if people are trying to compare the NPP’s constitution with an aspect of Parliament, they are being ignorant and the law does not work like that.

“The rules are very clear that members must do it [elect their leader] and it is the job of members to elect their leader.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital