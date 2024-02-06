The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is advising Ghanaians to consider wearing nose masks following the recent surge in air pollution in the country.

GMet says Ghana’s airspace is polluted and cautioned citizens to wear protective nose gear to stay safe.

Ghana was recently ranked as the most polluted country by the Air Quality Index.

The Head of the Central Analysis and Forecasting Unit of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Felicity Ahianyo, advised citizens to wear nose masks to stay away from contracting diseases from the recent dusty environment.

“You can even see the dust settling on cars, buildings, and any other thing, so it becomes very visible to us, and since it is coming from the bare floor, it will definitely have some pathogens, parasites, or disease-causing agents that may be dangerous to our health.”

