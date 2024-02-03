The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives with immediate effect.

In a letter dated Friday, February 2, the President noted that his decision is in accordance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).

The DCEs who have lost their jobs include Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe and Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North.

It is unclear why they have been sacked.

