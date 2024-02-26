Dr Clement Apaak, the MP for Builsa South and ranking member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, has criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for what he perceives as contradictory remarks on the sustainability of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Dr Apaak accuses the NPP Flagbearer of lacking transparency with Ghanaians regarding the future of the free SHS policy.

In a social media post, Dr. Apaak highlighted a discrepancy between the government’s promise to review and rationalize the free SHS during discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to persist and enhance the policy in a national address.

Dr. Apaak called on voters to reject the NPP flagbearer and instead support the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Read below Dr Apaak’s post on Facebook

“On FSHS: When dealing with the IMF, DMB/NPP say they will review and rationalise it. But, when dealing with Ghanaians, they say they will improve it. Here is the evidence!

1. DMB/NPP on FSHS to IMF:

“In the educational sector, we will review and rationalise the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.” Point 47, page 76, IMF Country Report No. 24/30, January 2024.

2. DMB/NPP on FSHS to GH:

“Under my government Free SHS will continue and we will improve upon it”. Point 168, page 69. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future, February 2024.

One thing is obvious. There is nothing bold in saying different things about the same issue to different categories of people or entities. Such conduct is not only insincere and dishonest but cowardly.

Reject IMPROVE FSHS in the day and REVIEW FSHS in the night. Reject duplicity. Integrity must count. Vote for JM/NDC.

Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital